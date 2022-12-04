It's Crazy Out There: Chinese Authorities Try To Remove Man From His Apartment After He Refuses To Go To Quarantine Centre!
A man in China was forcibly removed from his home after he allegedly refused to go to a COVID-19 quarantine facility. two men wearing white hazmat suits inside a home were seen trying to drag a man off of a living room couch. The man, who was yelling during the situation, was trying to get away from the two men while reaching to grab the couch. He was identified as being a 'close contact' of a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Posted By Persist
