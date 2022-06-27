MLB Madness: Mariners & Angels Players Get Into A Major Brawl After Inside Pitches!
When the Angels made a late decision Sunday to go with little-used reliever Andrew Wantz as their opener on the mound, the Mariners suspected they might be about to get payback for a fastball that got awfully close to Mike Trout's head the previous night. The Halos insist that wasn't their intent -- and yet Wantz threw a pitch behind Julio Rodriguez's head in the first inning and then hit Jesse Winker in the hip to start the second. A wild, angry brawl ensued, resulting in the ejections of six players and both managers. Posted By Persist
