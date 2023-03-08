Nas - 30
King's Disease III Available Now
Download/Stream King's Disease III
https://nas.lnk.to/kd3
Nas - 30 (Official Video)
-------------Tracklist------------
1. Ghetto Reporter
2. Legit
3. Thun
4. Michael & Quincy
5. 30
6. Hood2Hood
7. Recession Proof
8. Reminisce
9. Serious Interlude
10. I'm on Fire
11. WTF SMH
12. Once a Man, Twice a Child
13. Get Light
14. First Time
15. Beef
16. Don't Shoot
17. Til My Last Breath (Bonus Track)
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS