Nas - 30

King's Disease III

Nas - 30 (Official Video)

-------------Tracklist------------
1. Ghetto Reporter
2. Legit
3. Thun
4. Michael & Quincy
5. 30
6. Hood2Hood
7. Recession Proof
8. Reminisce
9. Serious Interlude
10. I'm on Fire
11. WTF SMH
12. Once a Man, Twice a Child
13. Get Light
14. First Time
15. Beef
16. Don't Shoot
17. Til My Last Breath (Bonus Track)

