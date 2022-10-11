Is Sister Wrong For Posting This On Social Media? California Boy Gets Bullied For Over A Year.. Chased Home, Even After Offering $50 To Stop!

"I'm posting this for awareness. Yesterday around 5:20 pm 2 boys followed my brother home while he was walking my dog. My brother ran because they said “let’s get him”. These 2 boys have been bothering my brother for a little over a year now and I just found out last night when I asked him to tell me who hurt him and if he knew them. He finally told me. He begged them not to hurt him and even offered $50 so they wouldn’t hurt him but regardless of money or not, they still came at him with so much hatred in their hearts. Chris the one wearing white, you said “leave it alone I got something bigger coming his way” and Jonathan wearing black you have no right to put your hands on my brother. None of you do. With fear comes silence. Not a lot of people will speak up about what they’re going through. It pains me watching this video over and over bc I have never felt this sick to my stomach watching an innocent little boy get hurt. My brother was punched 2-3x, held my dog so my dog wouldn’t get hurt, that’s one reason he didn’t fight back. Anyone who knows my brother knows that he’s the sweetest and goofiest kid I know, he hustles hard and has so many goals to reach. Between him and I, I’m the fighter and he’s the lover. Right now, I’m fighting for the one I love, this kid is my everything man, I raised him. No one should ever suffer in silence because they’re getting bullied or going through something tough. Reach out to your friends and family, you never know what’s going on with them.

Thank you to those who wish my brother a fast recovery as well. I appreciate you !" - @illuminnani

Posted by Thrillz