They'll Be Laughing At People Who Buy This: Balenciaga Is Selling $1,790 Trash Bags As A Fashion Accessory!
Balenciaga has started selling trash bags for $1,790. The brand has labeled the garbage bags as ‘Trash Pouches’. Following the move, many people on the internet are questioning whether the brand is conducting a social experiment or simply just trolling the masses with this. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS