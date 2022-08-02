They'll Be Laughing At People Who Buy This: Balenciaga Is Selling $1,790 Trash Bags As A Fashion Accessory!

Balenciaga has started selling trash bags for $1,790. The brand has labeled the garbage bags as ‘Trash Pouches’. Following the move, many people on the internet are questioning whether the brand is conducting a social experiment or simply just trolling the masses with this. Posted By Persist

