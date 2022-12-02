Kurupt x C-Mob x GOTTI MOB - Want Smoke!
Listen to "Want Smoke!" - https://compoundinterest.lnk.to/GOTTIMOB_WantSmoke
Pre-order/save the upcoming album "Don't Be Stupid" - https://compoundinterest.lnk.to/GottiMob
https://gottimob.com/
Follow Kurupt
IG: https://www.instagram.com/official_kurupt/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurupt_gotti?lang=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KuruptDaBest/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@official_kurupt
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6NyJIFHAePjHR1pFxwisqz?si=RRXx-PxcT8mu28H2SOPP3Q
Follow C-Mob
IG: https://www.instagram.com/cmob765/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CMob765
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmob765/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cmob765
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4MHbbhIPVJM9rq9exwwpZJ?si=B4SI7XMiRta7-_uRhbz7HA
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS