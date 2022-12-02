Kurupt x C-Mob x GOTTI MOB - Want Smoke!

BROKEN? 962 views

Listen to "Want Smoke!" - https://compoundinterest.lnk.to/GOTTIMOB_WantSmoke
Pre-order/save the upcoming album "Don't Be Stupid" - https://compoundinterest.lnk.to/GottiMob
https://gottimob.com/
Follow Kurupt
IG: https://www.instagram.com/official_kurupt/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurupt_gotti?lang=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KuruptDaBest/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@official_kurupt
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6NyJIFHAePjHR1pFxwisqz?si=RRXx-PxcT8mu28H2SOPP3Q
Follow C-Mob
IG: https://www.instagram.com/cmob765/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CMob765
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmob765/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cmob765
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4MHbbhIPVJM9rq9exwwpZJ?si=B4SI7XMiRta7-_uRhbz7HA

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS