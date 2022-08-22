Wild: Drone Captures Moment Alligator Attacks Swimmer In Florida Lake!

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
Posted by Joe

