Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

1,072 views

Kendrick Lamar “Count Me Out”
Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Production Company: pgLang / project3
Executive Producers: Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free
Producers: Jason Baum, Jamie Rabineau
Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra
Additional Photography: Christopher Ripley
1st AD: Kenneth Taylor
Production Designer: Eric Hersey
Wardrobe Stylist: Taylor McNeill
Additional Wardrobe Styling: Shannon Stokes
Choreographer: Charm La’Donna
Stunts: Chris Gann
Grooming: Jenn Hanching
Makeup: Emily Cheng
Hair Stylist: Nikki Nelms
Hair Stylist: Khristien “Khristn” Ray
Barber: Victor Arellano
Makeup Artist / Helen Mirren: Jo Strettell
Hair Stylist / Helen Mirren: Richard Collins
Wardrobe Stylist / Helen Mirren: Lee Harris
Colorist: Mikey Rossiter
VFX: Tryptyc
Sound Design: Brandon Loulias
Editor: Neal Farmer
Commissioner: Michelle An

Special Thanks:
Dame Helen Mirren
Jack Dorsey
Vivi Nevo

Thank you to our team at pgLang.

Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” is available now:
https://KendrickLamar.lnk.to/MrMorale
https://oklama.com
https://www.instagram.com/kendricklamar
https://twitter.com/kendricklamar
https://www.facebook.com/kendricklamar

