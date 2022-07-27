Vladimir Putin Had Doctors Rush To His Bedside After Complaining Of ‘Severe Nausea’, Report Says!

Vladimir Putin's doctors rushed to his bedside on Saturday as he needed "urgent medical care" after complaining of "severe nausea," a report has claimed.



The 69-year-old's medical team was called to his bedside in the early hours of Saturday and spent three hours with him until his condition improved, according to General SVR channel.



"Putin on the night of Friday July 22 to Saturday July 23 needed urgent medical care,” said the channel.



“At about 1am, the medical workers on duty at [his] residence were summoned to the president.



“Putin complained of severe nausea.



“Twenty minutes later, an additional team of doctors with the president’s attending physicians was called.



“It is known that doctors provided assistance and were near Putin for three hours, and after the president’s condition improved, they left his chambers.”



The channel has made numerous claims regarding the Russian president's health, including that he has been receiving treatment for cancer.



General SVR, which has claimed to be run by a former officer from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, has not had its claims verified.