Guy On Park Bench Owns Entitled Influencer Who's Upset He's Ruining Her Video! "You're Ruining My Video"

BROKEN? 12,586 views

This British dude on a park bench absolutely owns a fitness vlogger who's upset that he's sat down in the background of her 'fitness journey livestream.' "This is a bench I sit on every day," he tells her. As the pair continue to argue, he doesn't hesitate to show off his quick wit and deal some devastating burns. Posted By Ghost

