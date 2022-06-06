Ridin' Dirty: Airport Officials Discover Over 23 Pounds Of Cocaine Hidden Inside An Electric Wheelchair!

Airport officials seized more than 23 pounds of cocaine hidden inside an electric wheelchair at an airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. Alexander Lopez-Morel, 22, reportedly arrived off a flight from the Dominican Republic when he was encountered by CBP officers. Officials discovered a total of four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine—an estimated street value of $378,000. Posted By Persist

