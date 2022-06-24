Cold Blooded: Woman Casually Shoots Random Man In The Stomach After Getting Into An Argument At Bar In Philly!

Police are searching for a woman shown on video walking out of a bar, then passing a man before apparently reaching into her purse, turning around and shooting him on a Philadelphia street.



Several surveillance cameras captured the suspect’s movements before and during the shooting, which police said happened earlier this month in the Kensington neighborhood.



One video showed the woman seemingly agitated and apparently arguing with someone inside a bar. Another video showed her walking out and crossing the street.



A third video then captured her walking toward the victim as he stood on the sidewalk. The man has his head turned toward the woman as she approaches. He steps aside as she apparently directs some words toward him.



As the man turns away from the suspect, she appears to reach into her purse. She turns around toward him, which is when the video captures one – possibly two – muzzle flashes as the man collapses.



The woman then causally walks away as the man writhes on the ground.



The Philadelphia Police Department said SEPTA Police Department officers found the man and rushed him to Temple University Hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.



The shooting happened a little before 3 a.m. on June 6 on the 1800 block of E. Wishart Street, according to the PPD.



The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault. She is described as being between 40 and 50 years old. She has multiple tattoos on her chest, is of medium build and has shoulder-length black hair, the PPD said.



During the shooting, she was wearing a striped, red, white and blue jacket over a tan dress, the department said. She was last seen in a silver Dodge Magnum. Posted by JR