Florida Man Swims Inside House As Hurricane Ian Storm Surge Brings Devastating Floods!

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.

Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place. Posted By Ghost

