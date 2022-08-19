SMH: Suspect Released Without Bail After Sucker Punch Leaves NYC Man With Cracked Skull!
A Bronx suspect busted for a one-punch knockout that left a stranger fighting for life was released without bail Thursday to the outrage of the still-hospitalized victim’s family. Bui Van Phu appeared in Bronx Criminal Court with his hands cuffed behind his back wearing a gray shirt and black pants. He was freed on a misdemeanor assault charge for last Friday’s savage attack on the helpless Jesus Cortes outside a local restaurant. The NYPD had initially charged Van Phu with attempted murder, but the Bronx district attorney went with only an assault and harassment charge. The man is in critical condition with a cracked skull. Posted BY Persist
