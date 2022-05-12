Dukesta Feat Kidd Kidd - Fuego [Unsigned Artist]

BROKEN? 270 views

From one county to the next! Dukesta takes a day in the life spin on his newest music videos “

Shot by Forged Productions they tell the story of Dukesta shopping a single and the evolution of those actions.

While attending a showcase during Dreamville festival weekend. Dukesta’s performance & team were able to catch the eye of former YoungMoney/Gunit artist, Kidd Kidd!

Not only was Dukesta able to get guidance and a cameo for a single he was already working on but locked in the songs 2nd verse and his first feature with a mainstream artist!

Stream “Fuego” on Apple Music here:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/fuego-feat-kidd-kidd/1621804463?i=1621804464

Stream on Spotify Here:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/Dukesta/Fuego

Dukesta
IG: @Dukesta25
FB: @Dukesta
Twitter: @OfficialDukesta

Kidd Kidd
IG: @kiddkiddrllnr9

Cameraman:
IG: @Forged_Photography1

Cameraman:
IG: @fokuslpg

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS