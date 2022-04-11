Bless Up: DJ Khaled Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

DJ Khaled was inducted into the famous Hollywood Walk Of Fame site with a star on Monday. The induction ceremony was livestreamed on YouTube with Diddy and Fat Joe conducting the ceremony. Khaled thanked all of his fans, his friends, his supporters, and God for the honor. Posted By Persist

Chilling Video Of A Texas Road With A Bunch Of Abandoned Cars!

Soulja Boy Gets Put On Blast By Game Company, ATARI... Claps Back With Evidenced On IG That They Paid Him!

Guy Gets Excited After Spotting DJ Khaled Riding His Electric Bike On The Highway!

German Man Sets Guinness World Record With Over 516 Body Modifications!

What's Going On Here? Dude Really Out Here Gangbanging With Nails On!

Tryna Set Him Up Or Nah? Bobby Shmurda Had To Pass On A Pair Of Air Force 1’s Because Of His Probation!

