Bless Up: DJ Khaled Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame!
DJ Khaled was inducted into the famous Hollywood Walk Of Fame site with a star on Monday. The induction ceremony was livestreamed on YouTube with Diddy and Fat Joe conducting the ceremony. Khaled thanked all of his fans, his friends, his supporters, and God for the honor. Posted By Persist
