Only Way To Get A PS5: Thieves Crash Stolen SUV Into Florida GameStop & Steal Consoles!
Surveillance video shows an early morning burglary at an Orlando GameStop where crooks used an SUV to smash through the front entrance of the building. The thieves also made their way into a back room where they rummaged through boxes and grabbed more items. According to a heavily redacted case report from Orlando police, the crooks made off with PS5's & Xbox consoles. In all, police said the thieves made off with $1,259.88 worth of merchandise and caused about $60,000 worth of damage to the store. Posted By Persist
