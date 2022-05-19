Sheesh: Man Gets Cracked In The Face With A 1kg Dumbbell After He Refused To Give Up A Bench Press At The Gym!
Gary Reed, 46, was working out when an angry fitness fanatic stormed over to claim he had been waiting to use the piece of equipment at the gym. Gary said the other man appeared to have accepted the situation but moments later he returned with the 1kg metal dumbbell bar and cracked him in the face. Gary said he needed 60 stitches following the alleged assault, he also suffered a fractured right eye socket, bleeding on his retina and needs a CT scan to check for brain damage. Posted By Persist
