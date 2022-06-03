Uncle James Ft. Jose - Times Got Better [Label Submitted]

The official music video for Times Got Better, taken from the album "Lifestyles of Curt James Vol. 1", available on all streaming platforms.

Follow Uncle James on:
Instagram - @rawfootagerecords
Twitter - @unclejames330
Facebook - @unclejames330
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/4W3GoXL0mb3A0CHNbPWC58?si=Fjtzps1kQDWrGZ7p7Aj3jQ
Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/uncle-james/374436544

