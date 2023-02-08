GoPro Footage Of Costa Rica Catamaran Cruise Capsizing When It Hits Rough Sea!

Rob Patterson and a group of friends from Chilliwack, British Columbia, were four days into a two-week vacation in Costa Rica on Jan. 8 when the catamaran they and at least 90 others were on sank. The capsizing of the Pura Vida Princess, one of the worst maritime accidents in recent Costa Rican history, claimed the lives of three foreign tourists including Patterson’s friend, Sharon Johnson.



“Her loss has been devastating for her husband and our group. It’s a day that changed our lives forever,” Patterson told The Tico Times. “The government told us they would get to the bottom of what happened.”



More than nine months later, the government has, at least, eliminated one possible cause of the tragedy.



After several months of investigation with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) has determined that negligence is not to blame.



“The conclusion that the OIJ gave to the prosecutor in Garabito [a Pacific coast canton that includes Jacó, near where the Pura Vida Princess sank] was that there was no indication, evidence or witnesses indicating that the cause of the shipwreck was negligence or damages to the ship,” OIJ spokeswoman Paola Madrigal told The Tico Times in an email. Rather, she said, it was due to “natural causes.”

Posted By Ghost