Horrible: New Orleans Uber Driver Fatally Stabbed By Man Who Woke Up "And Decided To Kill Someone"
A man who police said 'woke up and decided to kill someone' brutally stabbed a Louisiana Uber driver Thursday as she was dropping him off at a hotel and then posted video of his victim dying to Facebook. Dillon - who also worked for New Orleans police as a budget analyst - was then taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Authorities had found her inside her own car. Posted By Persist
