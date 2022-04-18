Does This Nike Sneaker Give Athletes An Unfair Advantage?
Nike introduced the Vaporfly in the 2016 Olympics to Nike-sponsored athletes, three of whom took the top spots in marathon events. Since then, the shoe has been the weapon of choice of elite athletes like those competing in the 2022 Boston Marathon. Why? Because Nike designed the shoe to literally make you faster. To not wear the Vaporfly has become a disadvantage. So how exactly does this shoe increase speeds and should it even be allowed in competition? Posted By Ghost
