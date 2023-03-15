Yung Booke Feat. T.I., Killer Mike & Skooly - The Real A (WHTA)
Listen to the single "The Real A" Out Now!
Stream: https://foundation-media.ffm.to/whta
Get your Merch at https://www.yungbooke.com
Follow Yung Booke:
https://www.instagram.com/iamyungbooke
https://www.twitter.com/iamyungbooke
https://www.tiktok.com/@realyungbooke
Directed by Zae Williams
Produced by BoxHead
Label: Blackground Records 2.0
Posted by Gio
