Over Those Dry A$$ Biscuits? Georgia Woman Crashed Her SUV Into A POPEYES Restaurant Because They Forgot Her Biscuits!
A woman drove her SUV into a Georgia Popeyes building after the manager said she became angry over a missing order of biscuits. The manager said that prior to the crash, restaurant staff gave 50-year-old Belinda Miller biscuits to rectify the error, but she was still not happy and “…would drive her vehicle into the building.” Posted By Persist
