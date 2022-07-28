Gotta Quit The Force After This? NYPD Cop Robbed At Gunpoint.. Gun, Badge, & Wallet All Taken In The Bronx!
"A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities.
The cop was getting out of his car in the Bronx at around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, and fled, officials said. A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately provided. The theft comes as robberies have surged throughout the five boroughs. Some 9,505 robberies have been reported citywide so far in 2022, compared to 6,809 tallied to the same point last year, according to NYPD statistics current through July 24.
" - Pix11
