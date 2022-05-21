LA Firefighters Caught Beating Up A Homeless Man After Allegedly Trying To Break Into Their Fire Station!

A shocking video showing local firefighters punching and kicking a person at Los Angeles City Fire Station 6 is going viral. LAPD says that person was allegedly trying to break into the fire station, and station firefighters were forcibly removing that person from their property.



Multiple investigations are now underway. L.A. Fire Department Station 6 on Virgil Avenue in Silver Lake, next to the 101 Freeway, is surrounded by homeless encampments, and according to LAPD, a man tried to break into the fire station Friday just before 2 p.m.



They say that firefighters assigned to the station literally kicked the man off their property. Apparently this isn't the first time the fire station has had issues with this man. In a statement, the Los Angeles Fire Department says they have launched an internal investigation into the incident, and that LAPD is conducting a criminal investigation.



The firefighters involved have been detailed to administrative duties until the investigation is complete. And because of the prior run-ins with this individual, LAFD has filed a restraining order against the man to try and keep him away from Station 6.

