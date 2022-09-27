All Bad: 68-Year-Old Jewelry Shop Owner Gets Pistol-Whipped & Beaten With A Hammer During A Robbery.. Thief Takes Off With $100,000 In Jewelry!

The morning of 9/15 a man walked into the Wilmington, Delaware jewelry shop Steve’s dad has owned for 35 years. When officers arrived on scene they found the owner badly beaten. Wilmington Police did not release details of the robbery at the time. The son of the owner recently reached out on social media trying to bring awareness to the incident. Surveillance video shows the suspect appear to pistolwhip dad twice and then stomp on his head.



⠀ Later you can see him getting hit in the head repeatedly, even with a hammer. The rest of the video is just too graphic and triggering to his family right now. Steve estimates the jewelry taken was valued at around $100,000. Wilmington Police say they arrested 39-year old Calvin Ushery who is now in custody on a $130K cash-only bail.



⠀ Steve is speaking out to spread awareness: “𝘐 𝘥𝘰𝘯’𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘶𝘺 𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘭. 𝘐’𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺’𝘴 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘦𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘦𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘒𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴.” Steve isn’t sure if this was race motivated but he’s aware of incidents across the country. He says his dad came to America for opportunity and the Solid Gold store put Steve through college.



⠀ After his dad spent multiple nights in the ICU for brain/head trauma, Steve says his dad has delayed speech and can’t walk. He set up a GoFundMe account to pay for medical bills and to help his dad retire. Steve would like to use excess funds for non-profits that want to help end AAPI hate.

