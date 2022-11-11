Damn Nature: 5-Foot Alligator Is Pulled Out Of A 18-Foot Python In Florida!
Researchers in Florida were shocked when they found a Burmese python swallowed a 5-foot long alligator whole. The Python was about 18 feet in length. The python had been euthanized by workers in the field. They called in more researchers to dissect the snake when they realized it had a large object in its stomach. Posted By Persist
