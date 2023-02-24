Police Officer Charged With Murder After His Gun Was Found Near 16-Year-Old's Exposed Body!

BROKEN? 15,747 views

"A 22-year-old former police officer from Georgia, Miles Bryant, is facing upgraded charges of felony murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales. The Gwinnett County Police Department disclosed on Wednesday that a handgun, which Bryant had reported as missing, was discovered in close proximity to Morales’ naked, skeletal remains, leading authorities to focus on him as a person of interest. Prior to this, Bryant had been charged with concealing a death and making a false report of a crime. He was previously employed as a police officer in Doraville, a suburb of Atlanta, but was terminated due to the charges." - Breaking911
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS