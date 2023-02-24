Police Officer Charged With Murder After His Gun Was Found Near 16-Year-Old's Exposed Body!
"A 22-year-old former police officer from Georgia, Miles Bryant, is facing upgraded charges of felony murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales.
The Gwinnett County Police Department disclosed on Wednesday that a handgun, which Bryant had reported as missing, was discovered in close proximity to Morales’ naked, skeletal remains, leading authorities to focus on him as a person of interest.
Prior to this, Bryant had been charged with concealing a death and making a false report of a crime. He was previously employed as a police officer in Doraville, a suburb of Atlanta, but was terminated due to the charges." - Breaking911
Posted by Thrillz
