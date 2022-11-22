Suspect Who Killed 5 At LGBTQ Nightclub Was Arrested In 2021 Over Bomb Threat, But Charges Were Dropped!
Via INSIDE EDITION. New video shows Colorado club shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich's encounter with deputy sheriffs. His mother reportedly called the cops after she says he threatened her with a homemade bomb. After a two-hour standoff with police, Aldrich was charged with felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping but the charges were later dropped. Posted By Persist
