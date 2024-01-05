wshh logo
search
profile image

Holy Shxt: Kick Boxer Hits His Opponent With A Spinning Elbow And Then This Happened!

views
64,935
date submitted
Jan 05, 2024
DESCRIPTION

Posted By Ghost

nextvideos
Fail: Family Gets Massive Suv Stuck Inside A Redwood Tree!
Fail: Family Gets Massive Suv Stuck Inside A Redwood Tree!
views
69,613
date submitted
Jul 13, 2023
Woah: Dude Pistol Whips Man During Street Fight On Hollywood BLVD!
Woah: Dude Pistol Whips Man During Street Fight On Hollywood BLVD!
views
99,108
date submitted
Aug 26, 2023
Had Time Today: Cam Newton Claps Back At Some Dude Trolling Him!
Had Time Today: Cam Newton Claps Back At Some Dude Trolling Him!
views
99,965
date submitted
Jul 25, 2023
Houston Built Different: Dude Found A Baby Raccoon And Trained It Better Than Any Pet Dog!
Houston Built Different: Dude Found A Baby Raccoon And Trained It Better Than Any Pet Dog!
views
103,724
date submitted
Jul 13, 2023
True Friend: Chick Tries To Stop Her Drunk Friend From Leaving With 2 Guys She Just Met.. Uber Driver Doesn’t Care!
True Friend: Chick Tries To Stop Her Drunk Friend From Leaving With 2 Guys She Just Met.. Uber Driver Doesn’t Care!
views
83,598
date submitted
Jul 13, 2023
Do You Consider These Sucker Punches?
Do You Consider These Sucker Punches?
views
97,454
date submitted
Jul 22, 2023
Spotted: Drake Shocks Fans By Bringing Out LeBron & Bronny During His LA Show!
Spotted: Drake Shocks Fans By Bringing Out LeBron & Bronny During His LA Show!
views
70,154
date submitted
Aug 22, 2023
Different: They Made Sure They Brother Smoked His Last Blunt At His Funeral!
Different: They Made Sure They Brother Smoked His Last Blunt At His Funeral!
views
76,110
date submitted
Aug 01, 2023
Speaking Facts? Man Reveals How The Diamond Industry Scams The Public!
Speaking Facts? Man Reveals How The Diamond Industry Scams The Public!
views
100,384
date submitted
Jul 08, 2023
Karen Catches Hands From Another Karen After She Messed With Her Child!
Karen Catches Hands From Another Karen After She Messed With Her Child!
views
80,110
date submitted
Jul 08, 2023
SMH: Ohio Cop Unleashes K9 On Unarmed Black Man Despite Highway Patrol Officer Telling Him Not To!
SMH: Ohio Cop Unleashes K9 On Unarmed Black Man Despite Highway Patrol Officer Telling Him Not To!
views
71,467
date submitted
Jul 24, 2023
Dillon Danis Cuts Logan Paul's Face With A Mic + Logan Brought Out Chris Hansen from "To Catch A Predator" During Press Conference!
Dillon Danis Cuts Logan Paul's Face With A Mic + Logan Brought Out Chris Hansen from "To Catch A Predator" During Press Conference!
views
85,936
date submitted
Oct 12, 2023
Girl Nails Former Vice President Mike Pence In The Head With A Water Balloon!
Girl Nails Former Vice President Mike Pence In The Head With A Water Balloon!
views
92,155
date submitted
Jul 14, 2023
She Needs To Go Back To The Training Academy: This Is One Of The Worst Tire Spike Strip Throws You’ll Ever See!
She Needs To Go Back To The Training Academy: This Is One Of The Worst Tire Spike Strip Throws You’ll Ever See!
views
71,656
date submitted
Jul 22, 2023
Risking It All: Climber Caught On Video Scaling The Accenture Tower, A 588-Foot Skyscraper In Downtown Chicago!
Risking It All: Climber Caught On Video Scaling The Accenture Tower, A 588-Foot Skyscraper In Downtown Chicago!
views
60,663
date submitted
Oct 10, 2023
Out Cold: He Told Dude To "Open His Eyes" During This Slap But His Opponent Wasn't Having It!
Out Cold: He Told Dude To "Open His Eyes" During This Slap But His Opponent Wasn't Having It!
views
83,328
date submitted
Sep 02, 2023
50 Cent Says He Wants To Be Treated Like Drake On His Final Lap Tour! “Drake They Throw Him Bras, What Do I Get?”
50 Cent Says He Wants To Be Treated Like Drake On His Final Lap Tour! “Drake They Throw Him Bras, What Do I Get?”
views
64,542
date submitted
Aug 23, 2023
“First You Stole My Flow, So I Stole Your B*tch” A$AP Rocky Allegedly Disses Travis Scott While Performing Unreleased Song At 2023 Rolling Loud Miami!
“First You Stole My Flow, So I Stole Your B*tch” A$AP Rocky Allegedly Disses Travis Scott While Performing Unreleased Song At 2023 Rolling Loud Miami!
views
86,287
date submitted
Jul 24, 2023
Pimp Wasn't About To Let His Money Get Messed Up! "You Gonna Save That H*e?"
Pimp Wasn't About To Let His Money Get Messed Up! "You Gonna Save That H*e?"
views
98,221
date submitted
Jul 17, 2023
Holy Shxt: 19-Year-Old Homeless Drug Addict Shows The State His Body Is In!
Holy Shxt: 19-Year-Old Homeless Drug Addict Shows The State His Body Is In!
views
144,335
date submitted
Jul 25, 2023
Her Head Game Put Her In The ICU & She Had To Explain To The Doctor What Happened!
Her Head Game Put Her In The ICU & She Had To Explain To The Doctor What Happened!
views
114,372
date submitted
Jul 25, 2023
He’s Never Doing A Face Reveal Again: Dude Shows The World The Reason Why He Always Gets Skipped On Omegle!
He’s Never Doing A Face Reveal Again: Dude Shows The World The Reason Why He Always Gets Skipped On Omegle!
views
118,990
date submitted
Jul 23, 2023
Police Brutality? Undercover NYPD Cop Punches Man In The Head While Trying To Arrest Man In NYC Subway!
Police Brutality? Undercover NYPD Cop Punches Man In The Head While Trying To Arrest Man In NYC Subway!
views
54,844
date submitted
Sep 25, 2023
Dude Hit The Club For The First Time After Doing A 12 Year Bid!
Dude Hit The Club For The First Time After Doing A 12 Year Bid!
views
259,757
date submitted
Jul 31, 2023
Woah: Ukrainian Soldiers Firing On Russian Soldiers In Ukraine With Machine Gun And Rocket Launcher!
Woah: Ukrainian Soldiers Firing On Russian Soldiers In Ukraine With Machine Gun And Rocket Launcher!
views
73,419
date submitted
Sep 07, 2023
Some Chicks Are Ruining Their Relationships Over Celebrities That Don’t Even Know Them!
Some Chicks Are Ruining Their Relationships Over Celebrities That Don’t Even Know Them!
views
102,136
date submitted
Jul 23, 2023
Tore His Azz Up: Man Gets Rammed By A Bull After Losing His Balance And Falling Off The Gate!
Tore His Azz Up: Man Gets Rammed By A Bull After Losing His Balance And Falling Off The Gate!
views
48,311
date submitted
Sep 30, 2023
Self Defense? Or A Hit? Father And Son Were Shot Dead After And Argument Over Noise With A Neighbor In Brooklyn! (*Graphic*)
Self Defense? Or A Hit? Father And Son Were Shot Dead After And Argument Over Noise With A Neighbor In Brooklyn! (*Graphic*)
views
951,547
date submitted
Oct 31, 2023
Just Terrible: 12 Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shoots Her 14-Year Old Cousin In The Head On Facebook Live!
Just Terrible: 12 Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shoots Her 14-Year Old Cousin In The Head On Facebook Live!
views
2,240,020
date submitted
Mar 27, 2022
What He Say? Chick Spread Her Legs To Get Her Clit Pierced And After A Closer Look, Dude Said This!
What He Say? Chick Spread Her Legs To Get Her Clit Pierced And After A Closer Look, Dude Said This!
views
1,279,860
date submitted
Jul 22, 2023
What Code Is This? This Is What Five Guys Employees Are Doing On Their Work Break... Showing The Cakes On Live!
What Code Is This? This Is What Five Guys Employees Are Doing On Their Work Break... Showing The Cakes On Live!
views
1,135,687
date submitted
Oct 23, 2023
The Whole Situation Is Messed Up: Victim Burnt Alive Survives Long Enough To Solve Her Own Murder!
The Whole Situation Is Messed Up: Victim Burnt Alive Survives Long Enough To Solve Her Own Murder!
views
860,374
date submitted
Oct 31, 2023
Fellas, Stay Safe Out There: Dude Finds Out His Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him In The Most Sneaky Way!
Fellas, Stay Safe Out There: Dude Finds Out His Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him In The Most Sneaky Way!
views
958,805
date submitted
Oct 07, 2023
Girl Pulls Out Knife And Stabs Another Girl Multiple Times Mid Fight At School!
Girl Pulls Out Knife And Stabs Another Girl Multiple Times Mid Fight At School!
views
773,871
date submitted
Aug 27, 2023
Who's Right Or Wrong Here? Man Who Goes 50/50 With His Woman And A Rich Man Who Pays 100% Of The Bills Have A Conversation And Things Get Heated!
Who's Right Or Wrong Here? Man Who Goes 50/50 With His Woman And A Rich Man Who Pays 100% Of The Bills Have A Conversation And Things Get Heated!
views
655,613
date submitted
Oct 29, 2023