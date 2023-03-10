Michael Irvin Breaks Down & Questions Our Society After Witness Confirmed He Didn't Harass Woman Who Accused Him!

Michael Irvin filed a $100 million lawsuit against the unnamed accuser and the hotel for defamation. And now the Cowboys legend is speaking out. DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys' Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin has heard enough. But he hasn’t seen enough. “How can I defend myself if I don’t know what I’m defending myself against?" Irvin said, getting emotional in a Wednesday press conference that addressed accusations of his alleged inappropriate behavior at the start of Super Bowl Week. “I want to see what I’m accused of.” Irvin has countered the accusation with a $100 million lawsuit of against Marriott and a “Jane Doe” hotel employee in Phoenix Irvin attorney Levi McCathern has seen the video tape that is in Marriott’s possession - a video that the court has ordered the hotel chain to turn over. Marriott has yet to comply. Irvin - who has said from the start that he is "baffled'' by the accusation - got emotional when discussing his frustration with Marriott declining to listen to his side of the story or to cooperate in any way. “This sickens me because, in this great country, this takes me back to a time where a white woman would accuse a Black man of something,” Irvin said. “And then, they would take a bunch of guys that were above the law, run in a barn, put a rope around his foot, and drag him through the mud, and hang him by the tree.” It is the position of Irvin and his attorneys that he was in a hotel lobby amid meeting, greeting and posing for photos with fans that he had a brief interaction with a staffer. Marriott - insisting that the celebrity's actions were "harassing and inappropriate" - had him moved from that hotel and as a result of the allegation, Irvin was removed from his scheduled work with NFL Network and ESPN. Posted by Abdul