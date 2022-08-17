SMH: Teens Are Jumping In Front Of Trucks For The Lamest New TikTok Challenge And It's Not Ending Well For Some!

Teenagers in Indonesia have been jumping in front of moving trucks while taking part in a deadly TikTok challenge that has already killed at least two people, according to local reports.



Last Friday, an 18-year-old in the city of Tangerang died on the spot when he was run over by a truck while trying to create social media content, Coconuts Jakarta reported.



Tangerang's official Twitter account tweeted a blurred-out video of the incident, writing in Bahasa Indonesia that the "reckless action of teenagers to stop the truck" had killed a person.



Local police said as many as 14 minors in the city were detained on the same day on suspicion of carrying out similar activities, according to Indonesia's Sindo News.



Per the outlet, the youths are believed to have attempted the death-defying stunts for a local TikTok challenge called "prank malaikat maut," which loosely translates to "the angel of death prank." Posted By Ghost