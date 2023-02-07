Meanwhile In Texas: Woman Bombarded With Men Showing Up To Her House After Her Address Was Shared Online As A Brothel!
For the past nine months, Elaine White has been inundated with total strangers showing up at her front door in Plano, Texas. One man even sat on her bench with a bunch of beer. Turns out they think White's house is a brothel. She says her address was given out on a sex website that men go on. White is so agitated about the men coming to her door, she's arming herself with a pistol. Also, she posted warning signs across her lawn.
via @InsideEdition
Posted by Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS