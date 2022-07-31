Say What? Elementary Principal Promotes Book About A Toddler Becoming Transgender And Cross-Dressing For K-2 Grades!

Stacey DeCorsey, principal at Excelsior Elementary School in Minnetonka’s public school district, gave a brief video update about the upcoming year on the school’s Facebook page.



DeCorsey plugged a couple books for elementary students to read over the final 40-odd days of summer, including Erica Silverman’s “Jack (Not Jackie).”



“Jack (Not Jackie)” is a picture book written for kids in kindergarten through second grade that attempts to normalize transgenderism. DeCorsey called the book a “phenomenal read” and said it’s being added to the school’s media center.



“In this heartwarming picture book, a big sister realizes that her little sister, Jackie, doesn’t like dresses or fairies — she likes ties and bugs! Will she and her family be able to accept that Jackie identifies more as ‘Jack’?” the book description reads.



“She wants to play with mud and be a super bug! Jackie also doesn’t like dresses or her long hair, and she would rather be called Jack … Readers will love this sweet story about change and acceptance,” the description adds.



“Jack (Not Jackie)” ends with the main character’s older sister and book narrator, Susan, acknowledging that “Jack” is her “brother.”



DeCorsey is far from the only school official or teacher in the Twin Cities area promoting leftist gender ideology. One Minneapolis preschool teacher posted a TikTok video in May about 3-year-old students affirming the teacher’s “trans/queer” identity.



“So today was full of little happy gender euphoria moments,” the teacher said. “I got called ‘Mr. Micah’ a lot today … and that was really heartwarming that the kids just got it.”



Back in February, Rep. Angie Craig read from the U.S. House floor a children’s book about a young girl who comes to identify herself as a boy.Posted by JR