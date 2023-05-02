He Was High AF: No License, No Plates, No Insurance & Open Container!
On August 07th, at around 8:00 pm, an officer with Santa Fe Police Department in New Mexico was on patrol when he saw a green vehicle with no license plates attached. The officer then pulled the vehicle over and spoke to the male driver, who had no driver’s license. The suspect was arrested and later charged with DUI, an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, No Driver’s License, Evidence and Registration to be Signed and Exhibited on Demand, and Mandatory Financial Responsibility. Posted by PSmooth
