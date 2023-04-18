Horrible: 13-Year-Old Dies From Overdose After Attempting TikTok Benadryl Challenge!
A family from Columbus, Ohio is dealing with a horrific tragedy. Their 13-year-old son, Jacob, died after he overdosed on an over-the-counter medicine. The family says their son was trying to copy a TikTok challenge. Jacob overdosed on Benadryl after attempting a TikTok challenge. He died after six days on a ventilator. Posted By Persist
