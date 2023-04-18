Horrible: 13-Year-Old Dies From Overdose After Attempting TikTok Benadryl Challenge!

BROKEN? 1,254 views

A family from Columbus, Ohio is dealing with a horrific tragedy. Their 13-year-old son, Jacob, died after he overdosed on an over-the-counter medicine. The family says their son was trying to copy a TikTok challenge. Jacob overdosed on Benadryl after attempting a TikTok challenge. He died after six days on a ventilator. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS