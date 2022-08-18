Lil 1 DTE - 50 M’s
Buzzing Atlanta rapper Lil 1 DTE drops a new single entitled “50 M’s” via Epic Records. The track rides along on a thumping bassline punctuated by melodic keyboard loops. Meanwhile, Lil 1 DTE locks into an energetic flow, cutting through the production with incisive intention. It builds towards an instantly unshakable refrain, showcasing his knack for a hard-hitting hook. – @Skelton, Randall, Epic Records please update if needed
Follow:
http://instagram.com/lil1dte
Directed by:
http://instagram.com/gtfilms
