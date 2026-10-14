50-0 IN POLITICS Floyd Mayweather Throws Support Behind Trump at Arizona Rally, Calls Him Best President Ever

By Thrillz
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9,967
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Rolling Deep: Floyd Mayweather Spotted At The Mall In Arizona Moving Like The President!

Rolling Deep: Floyd Mayweather Spotted At The Mall In Arizona Moving Like The President!

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152,243
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Floyd Mayweather Says He Will Always Stand Behind Israel! "I Will Always Be Here For You"

SPOKE HIS MIND Floyd Mayweather Says He Will Always Stand Behind Israel! "I Will Always Be Here For You"

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66,883
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Trump Questions Why Jewish Voters Support Democrats, Calls Himself Israel's Best President!

WELL DAMN Trump Questions Why Jewish Voters Support Democrats, Calls Himself Israel's Best President!

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25,084
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Adrien Broner Calls Out Floyd Mayweather! "You Can Fight Me Now"

"LET'S DO AN EXHIBITION" Adrien Broner Calls Out Floyd Mayweather! "You Can Fight Me Now"

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47,921
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Crazy Work: Man Mocks Trump Right Behind Him At His Own Rally!

CLOWNING Crazy Work: Man Mocks Trump Right Behind Him At His Own Rally!

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46,669
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President Trump Brings Mike Tyson Up On Stage At His Rally In Syracuse, NY!

President Trump Brings Mike Tyson Up On Stage At His Rally In Syracuse, NY!

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29,229
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Chaos: Jake Paul Snatches Floyd Mayweather's Hat After They Came Face-To-Face "I'll Kill You Motherf**ker!"

Chaos: Jake Paul Snatches Floyd Mayweather's Hat After They Came Face-To-Face "I'll Kill You Motherf**ker!"

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243,414
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Floyd Mayweather Reveals The Best & Roughest Fighter He Went Up Against!

Floyd Mayweather Reveals The Best & Roughest Fighter He Went Up Against!

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183,635
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Joe Rogan Says President Biden Has Been "Caught Lying So Many Times" & The Media Won’t Hold Him Accountable! "He's A Goof"

Joe Rogan Says President Biden Has Been "Caught Lying So Many Times" & The Media Won’t Hold Him Accountable! "He's A Goof"

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79,273
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Heated: Floyd Mayweather Fires Referee For Making A Bad Call During His Fight With John Gotti III!

Heated: Floyd Mayweather Fires Referee For Making A Bad Call During His Fight With John Gotti III!

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160,061
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Family Man: Floyd Mayweather Spending Some Quality Time With His Daughter Yaya Mayweather & His Grandson!

Family Man: Floyd Mayweather Spending Some Quality Time With His Daughter Yaya Mayweather & His Grandson!

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242,880
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Hold Up: Billionaire Gets A Tattoo Of Trump's Mugshot & Trump Calls Him!

Hold Up: Billionaire Gets A Tattoo Of Trump's Mugshot & Trump Calls Him!

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68,476
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Gave Floyd A Black Eye: Floyd Mayweather vs. Youtuber Deji (Highlights)

Gave Floyd A Black Eye: Floyd Mayweather vs. Youtuber Deji (Highlights)

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168,198
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“I Have Been The Best President For The Black Population Since Lincoln” Trump Calls Out Reporter, Rachel Scott, At NABJ For Accusing Him Of Racism!

“I Have Been The Best President For The Black Population Since Lincoln” Trump Calls Out Reporter, Rachel Scott, At NABJ For Accusing Him Of Racism!

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74,372
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That Combination Tho: Floyd Mayweather's Grandson Gonna Be A Problem In The Ring When He Gets Older…. Got The Stance Down Pack & Everything!

That Combination Tho: Floyd Mayweather's Grandson Gonna Be A Problem In The Ring When He Gets Older…. Got The Stance Down Pack & Everything!

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150,757
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Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump The Worst President Ever & Has A Message For Maga Supporters... Goes In The People Who Attacked The Capital!

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump The Worst President Ever & Has A Message For Maga Supporters... Goes In The People Who Attacked The Capital!

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244,823
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Floyd Mayweather Says He Refuses To Speak Negative About Diddy & The Allegations! "Even If That Happened To My Daughter, That's A Choice She Made"

Floyd Mayweather Says He Refuses To Speak Negative About Diddy & The Allegations! "Even If That Happened To My Daughter, That's A Choice She Made"

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72,315
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President Trump Dismisses Calls To Release Epstein Files As ‘Hoax' And Says "Don't Talk About It Too Much"

WELL DAMN President Trump Dismisses Calls To Release Epstein Files As ‘Hoax' And Says "Don't Talk About It Too Much"

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65,597
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Floyd Mayweather Chased Out Of Hatton Gardens Store In London For His Support For Israel! Cameraman Says “Floyd Just Got Punched”

Floyd Mayweather Chased Out Of Hatton Gardens Store In London For His Support For Israel! Cameraman Says “Floyd Just Got Punched”

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136,814
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Floyd Mayweather Knocks Out Mikuru Asakura (Fight Highlights)

Floyd Mayweather Knocks Out Mikuru Asakura (Fight Highlights)

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207,841
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New Footage Of The Trump Assassination Attempt Shows The Shooter Walking On The Roof & How Close He Was To The Stage!

New Footage Of The Trump Assassination Attempt Shows The Shooter Walking On The Roof & How Close He Was To The Stage!

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86,411
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Master Of His Craft: Floyd Mayweather Teaches How To Throw Inside Shots With Proper Technique!

Master Of His Craft: Floyd Mayweather Teaches How To Throw Inside Shots With Proper Technique!

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99,792
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Jake Paul Clowns Floyd Mayweather For His 'Sparring' IG Picture! "June 6th Going To Be The Worst Day Of Your Life"

Jake Paul Clowns Floyd Mayweather For His 'Sparring' IG Picture! "June 6th Going To Be The Worst Day Of Your Life"

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199,735
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$100k On The Wrist: Floyd Mayweather Gifts Fan With A Hublot Watch Before His Fight With Logan Paul Tonight!

$100k On The Wrist: Floyd Mayweather Gifts Fan With A Hublot Watch Before His Fight With Logan Paul Tonight!

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192,042
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Amber Rose Speaks At RNC And Shares Her Journey To Becoming A Trump Supporter! "The Media Has Lied To Us About Donald Trump"

Amber Rose Speaks At RNC And Shares Her Journey To Becoming A Trump Supporter! "The Media Has Lied To Us About Donald Trump"

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61,736
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Trump And Ukraine President Zelensky Get Into Heated Argument While Speaking With Journalists In Oval Office!

Trump And Ukraine President Zelensky Get Into Heated Argument While Speaking With Journalists In Oval Office!

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100,412
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Woah: Third Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted!

Woah: Third Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted!

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238,087
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Dementia Hitting Hard: President Biden Mistakenly Calls Kamala Harris ‘Vice President Trump’!

Dementia Hitting Hard: President Biden Mistakenly Calls Kamala Harris ‘Vice President Trump’!

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69,335
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Trump Says People Are Calling Him The "Greatest President Ever" But The Reporter Kept It Real With Him!

BOLD FOR THAT Trump Says People Are Calling Him The "Greatest President Ever" But The Reporter Kept It Real With Him!

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73,899
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Wylin: Trump Was Pretending To Give Neck At His Rally!

Wylin: Trump Was Pretending To Give Neck At His Rally!

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92,931
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Spoke His Mind: Floyd Mayweather On Selective Labeling Of "African-Americans" To Americans!

Spoke His Mind: Floyd Mayweather On Selective Labeling Of "African-Americans" To Americans!

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82,824
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Straight Savage: Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden A “Dumb Son Of A B***h” At His Pennsylvania Rally!

Straight Savage: Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden A “Dumb Son Of A B***h” At His Pennsylvania Rally!

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79,891
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Money May: Floyd Mayweather Reveals His New Real Estate Investment Generates $300 Million Per Month!

Money May: Floyd Mayweather Reveals His New Real Estate Investment Generates $300 Million Per Month!

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113,296
date submitted
Khabib Nurmagomedov Called Out Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Israel!

"THEY PAY HIM" Khabib Nurmagomedov Called Out Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Israel!

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57,189
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Trump Drops Surveillance Video Of White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Suspect

WH DINNER SHOOTING Trump Drops Surveillance Video Of White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Suspect

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69,952
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Speaker At Trump Rally In NYC Says It's A "Nazi Rally"!

Speaker At Trump Rally In NYC Says It's A "Nazi Rally"!

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70,925
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Jake Paul Gets "Gotcha Hat" Tatted On Him After Floyd Mayweather Altercation!

Jake Paul Gets "Gotcha Hat" Tatted On Him After Floyd Mayweather Altercation!

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198,979
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Stephen A. Smith Calls Out President Trump For His Easter Tweet! "It Never Ends With This Guy"

SPOKE HIS MIND Stephen A. Smith Calls Out President Trump For His Easter Tweet! "It Never Ends With This Guy"

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27,008
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President Trump Calls For Israel’s President To Pardon Benjamin Netanyahu Over Corruption Charges!

“GIVE HIM A PARDON" President Trump Calls For Israel’s President To Pardon Benjamin Netanyahu Over Corruption Charges!

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56,594
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Diamonds Dancing: Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His $1 Million Chain Made By Johnny Dang!

Diamonds Dancing: Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His $1 Million Chain Made By Johnny Dang!

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84,465
date submitted