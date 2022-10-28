Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Attacked With A Hammer At San Francisco Home!

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s home in San Francisco by a male assailant early Friday morning, law enforcement sources tell CNN. Pelosi, 82, is expected to make a full recovery, the Democratic speaker’s office said in a statement. Posted by Abdul

