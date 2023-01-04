"Get Out Before I Kill You!" Houston Rideshare Driver Held At Gunpoint During Attempted Robbery!

As the driver dropped off the men at an apartment complex, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun while demanding he get out of the vehicle. One of the men exited the rear passenger door, opened the driver’s side door, and attempted to take the driver’s cell phone. During the struggle off camera, the driver was able to cause the suspect trying to get his cell phone to fall onto the ground, just outside of the open driver’s side door. As the suspect fell to the ground, the driver accelerated his vehicle while the second suspect pointed the gun at his head and demanded he stop. The driver refused to stop, so the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle. Posted By Persist