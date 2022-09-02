Well Damn: President Biden Says Donald Trump & MAGA Republicans Are A Threat To "The Very Foundations of America"

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Thursday night that "equality and democracy are under assault" in the U.S. as he sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and "MAGA Republican" adherents — labelling those who support Trump's Make America Great Again agenda an extremist threat to the nation and its future. Posted By Persist

