Elon Musk Says He "Personally Wanted To Punch Kanye" After He Posted A Swastika Logo On Twitter!

Elon Musk said he wanted to "punch" Kanye West after the he tweeted a swastika logo last week. West's Twitter account was suspended on Friday after he tweeted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. "It is important people know, OK, that was my decision," Musk said. Posted By Persist

