"Andrew, You're A Sick Man" Heckler Goes Off On Prince Andrew As He Walked Behind The Queen's Coffin!
A heckler appeared to brand Prince Andrew a “sick old man” as he walked behind his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. The comments were met with discontent in the crowd, as others chanted “God Save the King”. Footage on social media appeared to show a protester being shoved by onlookers and tackled to the ground by police in the wake of the incident, as he insisted he had “done nothing wrong”. Posted By Persist
