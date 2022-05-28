11-Year-Old Survived Uvalde Shooting By Smearing Herself In Friend’s Blood & Playing Dead!
An 11-year-old student at Robb Elementary School said she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead in an effort to survive. Miah said one of the teachers went to lock the door but the gunman was already standing there and shot the window of the door before entering. She said the shooter told the teacher "goodnight" before killing her and then opening fire on the rest of the classroom. She dipped her hands in the blood of a classmate -- who lay next to her, already dead — and then smeared the blood all over herself to play dead.
