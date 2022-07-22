“I Shot That N---- 119 Times” Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Racist Recording Leaks Bragging About Killing 13 People & Shooting A Black Suspect!
LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Lexington police chief is out of a job after the board of aldermen voted to remove him on a narrow vote. At a special meeting Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 to oust embattled Chief Sam Dobbins, days after an expletive-laced, racist recording said to be him was made public.
Robert Lee Hooker, a former officer with Lexington, made the roughly 16-minute recording. He says the recording is a conversation between him and Dobbins that happened back in April. A man on the recording, who Hooker says is Dobbins, used numerous expletives, and multiple racial epithets/derogatory terms, and bragged about shooting one suspect at least 119 times. Hooker resigned from the department last week, citing a toxic work environment. Lexington Mayor Robin McCrory did not want to be interviewed but said the leaked audio led to Dobbins’ termination.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS