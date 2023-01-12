Andrew Tate Allegedly Admits & Brags About Sexually Assaulting & R*ping A Woman In Leaked Voice Messages Sent To Her!

VICE News has now released a shocking expos of several alleged rape allegations against Tate from multiple women in the UK dating back to 2013. According to the article, in 2015, Tate was arrested in the UK for an alleged rape allegation filed by a woman, who is called Amelia to protect her identity, who claimed Tate sexually assaulted her and sent multiple texts and voice messages bragging about the action. Amelia says in 2013, Tate invited her to his apartment after theyd been dating for two weeks.



She expressed she didnt want to have sex that night. At first, Tate was respectful of her decision, but after they continued kissing, he stopped and laid on the bed. Amelia says she asked him what was wrong and he replied, Im just debating whether I should r*pe you or not. After that, she tried to leave but he continued on with the sexual assault. Amelia says he was strangling her and saying multiple derogatory things towards her like, f**g say it b*h. You're not f*g saying my name, say my f*** name otherwise Ill ki*ll you, she said.



After the assault, he texted her disturbing messages and audio recordings seemingly bragging about the action. In 2014, she tried to file an official complaint after processing what happened to her, but the police were so rude that she decided to drop the complaint. The next year, an officer contacted her because two other women came forward with similar experiences with Tate. She gave them her account and he was arrested and released in 2015. The case was never officially taken seriously until 2019, but then there was reportedly an ounce of doubt, so it was dropped and Tate got off.

Posted by CZ