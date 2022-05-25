Poorly Placed Double Speed Bump Sends Vehicles Airborne!

For most drivers, speed bumps are a common thing and typically only a minor annoyance. Most of us understand the benefit of forcing drivers to slow down in densely populated areas, especially near schools, parks, and places where there are children. No one wants to get into an accident, especially hitting a pedestrian or God forbid a child, but things like distracted driving, health issues, and just regular accidents do happen. So I think collectively we can all agree that while they can be a pain in the butt, the benefits definitely outway the annoyance.



In this funny and wtf clip, vehicle after vehicle either goes airborne or bottoms out and sends sparks flying after hitting this set of double speed bumps that apparently must not have any warning signs or indicators that warn you are about to hit them. I bet the tire shops and mechanic garage in the area love them though.