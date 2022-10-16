Real Life GTA Ish: Car Thieves Tried Taking Off With A Man’s Car After He Left Keys In The Ignition But The Owner Wasn’t Letting Go!
Chicago, Illinois.— The incident happened in front the Thorndale Ave station. The guy ended up ditching the car few blocks down and ran back to get on the train. The keys were left in the ignition which is how the thief gained access to the vehicle. via @solesfoursouls
Posted by CZ
