NYC Releases PSA For Nuclear Attack After Russian Media Bragged Putin Could Wipe Out The US East Coast!

New York City has released a public service announcement for a nuclear attack weeks after Russian state media claimed Putin could wipe out the US East Coast.



In the new clip released Monday, the city's Emergency Management Department tells New Yorkers: 'So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit. OK. So what do we do?'



A city spokesperson tells citizens: 'While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe.'



She encourages them to follow these 'key, simple steps in the event of such an incident.'



The three simple steps for New Yorkers to follow are to 'get inside, stay inside and stay tuned' to broadcasts about what to do next.



There is a reminder that staying in a car is not an option. 'Don't go outside until officials say it's safe,' we're told.



The PSA spokesperson continues: 'If you were outside after the blast, get clean immediately. Remove and bag all outer clothing, to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body.'



People are also encouraged to head to a basement if they have one. There is no mention of 'duck and cover' in the video.



To close the video, our spokesperson cheerfully tells us: 'Alright. You've got this.'



In May 2022, Russian state media has issued a chilling new nuclear threat to the US, boasting that Putin could wipe out the entire East and West coast with just four missiles.